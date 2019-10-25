Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Portugal vs Gibraltar Prediction Iberia Cup 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 2 POR vs GIB at Murcia: Iberia Cup is an upcoming Twenty20 International cricket tournament scheduled to be held in Spain between October 25-27 (2019). The participating teams will be hosts Spain, along with Gibraltar and Portugal. The teams will be playing for the Iberian Cup, which was last contested in the 1990s. Gibraltar and Portugal will be playing their first matches with T20I status during the tournament, following the decision of the ICC to grant full Twenty20 International status to all its members from 1 January 2019.

TOSS – The toss between Portugal vs Gibraltar will take place at 12 PM (IST).

Time: 12.15 PM IST.

Venue: La Manga Club Bottom Ground, Murcia

My Dream11 Team

N Advani (C), F Stoman, S Singh, RJ Hatchman, A Mehmood (VC), M Mehmood, CJ Delany, E Packard, T Aziz, I Khan and M Hunter.

POR vs GIB Probable Playing XIs

Portugal: P Buccimazza. F Stoman. S Singh. A. Mehmood. M Mehmood. N Shahzad. T Aziz. Z Sarwar. A Ahmed. I Khan. Md Fakhrul Hussain

Gibraltar: N Advani. A Orfila. T Caruana. RJ Hatchman. CJ Delany. E Packard. B Pai. J Freyone. M Bacarese. M Hunter

SQUADS–

Gibraltar: Matt Hunter (C), Balaji Avinash Pai (VC), Nikhil Advani, Mark Bacarese, Timothy Caruana, Luke Collado (wk), Chris Delaney, James Fitzgerald, Julian Freyone, Mark Garratt, Ric Hatchman, Kenroy Nestor, Adam Orfila and Ed Packard.

Portugal: Arslan Ahmed, M Sajjad Yousef, Najjam Shahzad, Md Fakhrul Hussain, Paolo Buccimazza (C), Francoise Stoman (wk), Sukhwinder Singh, Davinder Singh, Zohaib Sarwar, Amer Ikram, Imran Khan, Assad Mehmood, Mian Shahid Mehmood, Syed Ali Naqi.

