Portugal vs Luxembourg Live Streaming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in India

In another blockbuster clash of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Luxembourg will lock horns against Portugal at the Estádio Algarve in Almancil (Tuesday) on Wednesday in India. Portugal face Luxembourg tonight looking to make it four-straight World Cup qualifying wins in Group A. Cristiano Ronaldo and Co are back on home turf and beat today's visitors 3-1 in the reverse fixture. Portugal is coming off a 3-0 win over Qatar this past weekend and will look to bring that momentum into this match. Meanwhile, Luxembourg will be looking to rebound after a 1-0 loss to Serbia. Here are the details of when and where to watch Portugal vs Luxembourg live football match online in India.

When is the Portugal vs Luxembourg FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match?

The Portugal vs Luxembourg FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will take place on Tuesday, September 7 in India.

What are the timings of Portugal vs Luxembourg FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match?

The Portugal vs Luxembourg FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will start at 9:30 PM IST (India).

Where is the Portugal vs Luxembourg FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match being played?

The Portugal vs Luxembourg FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will be played at the Estádio Algarve in Almancil.

Which TV channel will broadcast Portugal vs Luxembourg FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match?

The Portugal vs Luxembourg FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will not be telecasted in India.

Where can you live stream Portugal vs Luxembourg FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match?

Portugal vs Luxembourg FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will not be live-streamed in India.

POR vs LXB Dream11 Team

A. Moris; Pepe; J. Cancelo; N. Mendes; J. Moutinho, B. Silva (VC), C. Martins; B. Fernandes, S. Thill; C. Ronaldo (Captain), G. Rodrigues.

POR vs LXB Probable Playing XIs

Portugal (POR): Patricio; Cancelo, Pepe, Dias, Mendes; Moutinho, Palhinha, Fernandes; B. Silva, Ronaldo, Leao.

Luxembourg (LXB): Moris; Jans, Chanot, Carlson, Pinto; Martins Pereira; Deville, S. Thill, Barreiro, Rodriguez; Sinani.

POR vs LXB SQUADS –

Portugal: Rui Patricio, Ruben Dias, Pepe, Joao Cancelo, Raphael Guerreiro, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Joao Palhinha, Joao Moutinho, Andre-Silva, Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo, Danilo Pereira, Matheus Luiz Nunes, Nuno Mendes, Anthony Lopes, Diogo Meireles Costa, Domingos Duarte, Ruben Neves, William Carvalho, Goncalo Guedes, Joao Mario, Diogo Dalot.

Luxembourg: Anthony Moris, Laurent Jans, Maxime Chanot, Mica Pinto, Vahid Selimovic, Christopher Martins, Danel Sinani, Olivier Thill, Leandro Barreiro, Alessio Curci, Gerson Rodrigues, Michael Omosanya, Enes Mahmutovic, Timothe Rupil, Maurice Deville, Dirk Carlson, Eldin Dzogovic, Ralph Schon, Edvin Muratovic, Tim Kips, Yvandro Borges Sanches, Eric Veiga, Sebastien Thill, Diogo Pimentel, Aldin Skenderovic.