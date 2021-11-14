New Delhi: First place will be up for grabs in Group A of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers as Portugal play host to Serbia at the Estádio da Luz on Sunday. Both sides are currently level on 17 points at the summit of the group and will be looking to get one over the other and boost their qualification chances. Portugal’s blistering run of results took a slight halt last time out as they were held to a bore draw by the Republic of Ireland. Prior to that, Fernando Santos’ side were on a run of five wins on the trot, after the 1-0 defeat against Belgium back in June. However, Portugal head into the game on a three-game winning streak on home turf and will be looking to keep the ball rolling and move closer to a World Cup ticket. Meanwhile, Serbia picked up their third consecutive win as they comfortably saw off Qatar 4-0 in a friendly fixture last time out. Dragan Stojković’s men are now unbeaten in each of their most recent six games across all competitions, picking up five wins and one draw. Serbia will now look to get one over the hosts after both sides settled for a 2-2 draw in March’s reverse fixture. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Portugal vs Serbia World Cup Qualifiers live match online and on TV.Also Read - Sunil Chhetri: Playing For 19 Years Primary Reason Behind my Khel Ratna

What are the timings of the Portugal vs Serbia World Cup Qualifiers Match?

The Portugal vs Serbia World Cup Qualifiers Match will start at 1:15 AM IST on Monday, November 15. Also Read - Brazil vs Colombia Live Streaming World Cup Qualifiers in India: When And Where to Watch BRA vs COL Live Stream Football Match Online and on TV

Where will the Portugal vs Serbia World Cup Qualifiers Match being played?

The Portugal vs Serbia World Cup Qualifiers Match will be played at Estadio da Luz. Also Read - Ireland vs Portugal Live Streaming World Cup Qualifiers in India: When And Where to Watch IRE vs POR Live Stream Football Match Online and on TV

Which TV channel will broadcast the Portugal vs Serbia World Cup Qualifiers Match?

The Portugal vs Serbia World Cup Qualifiers Match will be telecasted on Sony Sports in India.

Where can you live stream the Portugal vs Serbia World Cup Qualifiers Match?

The Portugal vs Serbia World Cup Qualifiers Match will be available for streaming on SonyLIV.