With the coronavirus pandemic resulting in job cuts across sectors, the BCCI has managed to keep the financial storm at bay so far even as the likes of Cricket Australia put its staff on furlough earlier this year.

However, according to a report in the news agency IANS, BCCI is expected to discuss the possibility of pay-cuts and even layoffs during a meeting after having considered all aspects with economic meltdown wreaking havoc across the globe.

"We are yet to discuss the issue of salary cuts. But we will deliberate on the issue in a meeting and discuss how much will be the impact of all these things, and after keeping all that in mind we will take a call," a BCCI official told IANS. "Yes, there are chances of pay-cuts or layoffs as well."

The BCCI would have suffered a loss of Rs 4,000 crore if IPL was to be cancelled this year but the cash-rich league is now expected to get underway in UAE next month.

With the VIVO pulling out of its title rights deal with BCCI for at least this season and absence of gate fees, BCCI will suffer some loss of income. BCCI recently confirmed Dream11 as the new title sponsor but it will pay almost half of what VIVO was paying for the rights.

“We will discuss it since the IPL is happening now,” the official said. A lot will depend on the success of IPL as well. Title sponsorship deal (of Rs 222 crore) is not that huge compared to previous one (Vivo’s Rs 440 crore). So let’s see what can be done with minimum damage.”

The entire season of IPL will be held in UAE from September 19 to November 19 with the players and other stakeholders to remain in a bio-secure bubble.