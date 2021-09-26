Boston: Swiss tennis ace Roger Federer, who is recovering from a right-knee surgery he underwent last month, said on Sunday that it was a difficult process to decide whether to undergo a third right-knee surgery after having two last year. But following Wimbledon, where he was “really unhappy” with his performance in reaching the quarterfinals, Federer opted to go through with it.Also Read - ATP Rankings 2021: Rafael Nadal Drops Out of Top-5, Daniil Medvedev Closes in on World No.1 Novak Djokovic; Felix Auger-Aliassime Jumps To Career-High

Federer, who made a late decision to attend this year's Laver Cup in Boston — a tournament held between teams from Europe and the rest of the world — said on the sidelines of the event that the recovery and rehabilitation are "going to take me a few more months and then we'll see how things are at some point next year".

"The reception I've received, everybody is so upbeat that I'm here. They wish me all the best and they don't even see the crutches. They just want me to be good again and enjoy the weekend," Federer said in an interview for the event with former world No. 1 Jim Courier.

“I’ve seen some incredible tennis, some great matches and it’s been wonderful. I’m really happy I made the trip,” the winner of 20 majors was quoted as saying by atptour.com.

On why he opted for a third surgery, the tennis ace said, “I was just nowhere near where I wanted to be to play at the top, top level. But I tried my best and at the end… too much is too much. Now I’ve just got to take it step by step,” Federer said.

“I’ve got to first walk again properly, run properly and then do the sidesteps and all the agility work and then eventually I’ve got to be back on the tennis court. But it’s going to take me a few more months and then we’ll see how things are at some point next year.

“I’ve got to take my time. I don’t want to rush into anything at this point. This is also for my life. I want to make sure I can do everything I want to do later on. There’s no rush with anything, so I’m actually in a really good place. I think the worst is behind me. I took the time and, I don’t know, I’m just really in a good place. I’m really happy.”

Federer received thunderous ovations inside Boston’s TD Garden, where he has often been sitting in the front row watching the action or behind the scenes visiting with the players. The former world No. 1 has played in the first three editions of the Laver Cup.

“I think Boston is a great city. The stadium is wonderful, the crowds have been incredible. Both teams are stacked with absolute quality and top players,” Federer said. “That’s what the idea was behind it: that everybody could come together, have the most incredible weekend, learn from one another and then hopefully that’s going to inspire them, motivate them and get them going for the rest of this year, next year.”