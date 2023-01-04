Post Rohit Sharma Era, This Cricketer Is Ideal Captaincy Candidate, Feels Former India Star

Former India cricketer and Mumbai stalwart Abhishek Nayar feels Shreyas Iyer is the best candidate to lead India after Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma is the India captain in all formats currently. (Inage: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former India cricketer and Mumbai stalwart Abhishek Nayar felt that Shreyas Iyer could be a very good caditdate for India captaincy in the post Rohit Sharma era. Iyer is currently the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.

“Shreyas is a very natural leader. We have seen him leading the teams in IPL. He led Delhi Capitals and now Kolkata Knight Riders. At a young age, he is someone who is being able to take the mantle of the captain and still able to perform with the bat as well,” Nayar was quoted as saying to TOI.

“This is something that makes him a special kind of leader.” Nayar, who played three ODIs for India and has worked with Iyer from close quarters in domestic cricket, heaped high praise of his leadership qualities stating ‘he is the kind of captain who lets people be’.

“He is the kind of captain who lets people play the cricket the way they want to play. He is very tactical and thinks really hard about the game. He analyses the game and is someone who not just works on his game but also helps his teammates get better.

“Post the Rohit Sharma era, Shreyas is a great candidate (for captaincy). He has got all the qualities of being a good leader of the Indian team,” added Nayar.

The 28-year-old has been in top form in the past year. Playing seven Tests since his debut in 2021, Iyer scored 624 runs at an average of 56.72. In his last 12 innings in ODIs, he has scored 80, 54, 63, 44, 50, 113*, 28*, 80, 49, 24, 82, 3 and looks a very strong to make it to the World Cup squad.

“I don’t see any reason why Shreyas shouldn’t be in the Indian side for the 50-over World Cup,” Nayar, who is currently the assistant coach of Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL. “He has been the most consistent batsman for India in ODIs in the past 12-18 months.

“He is someone who has churned out runs in all conditions. India will look for someone who can play the role to put the spinners under pressure constantly. That is Shreyas’s biggest strength. That’s the role Shreyas can play for India in the World Cup,” Nayar said.