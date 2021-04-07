POT vs CHE Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team FC Porto vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match POT vs CHE. In the mega encounter on UEFA Champions League, FC Porto will lock horns against Chelsea on April 7. After an inconsistent start to the season, Chelsea are finally back on the track as the Tuchel tactics are finally working in their favour. They beat Atletico Madrid in their last round in UEFA Champions League. On the other hand, FC Porto produced the upset of the season by eliminating Cristiano Ronaldo's Chelsea from the round of 16 stages. It will be a crucial game for both teams in the quest to qualify for the next round of UCL. FC Porto vs Chelsea Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of POT vs CHE, Dream 11 Team Player List, FC Porto Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips FC Porto vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League, Online Football Tips FC Porto vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for POT vs CHE

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 12.30 AM IST – April 8 in India.

POT vs CHE My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy

Defenders: Wilson Manafa, Chancel Mbemba, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva

Midfielders: Jesus Corona, Marko Grujic, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount (C)

Strikers: Timo Werner, Toni Martinez (VC)

FC Porto vs Chelsea Probable Line-up

Porto starting line-up: Agustin Marchesin, Wilson Manafa, Chancel Mbemba, Pepe, Zaidu Sanusi, Jesus Corona, Marko Grujic, Mateus Uribe, Otavio, Moussa Marega, Toni Martinez

Chelsea possible starting line-up: Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Reece James, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner

