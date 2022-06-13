New Delhi: Two different broadcasters won the TV (package A) and digital rights (package B) for the Indian subcontinent in the e-auction of the media rights for the Indian Premier League (IPL) cycle 2023 to 2027 in the second day of the auction on Monday.Also Read - LIVE IPL Media Rights Auction Day 2: Bidding for Package C And D To Continue Tomorrow

As the e-auction, which began on Sunday moves to its third day on Tuesday, one of the biggest highlights was with 410 matches to be broadcasted in the five-year cycle, the total value per match for every IPL game is at RS 107.5 crore.

Tuesday might see the bidding of packages C and D being completed and could mean that the names of the winning companies be revealed officially by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Reacting to the Indian Premier League Media Rights auction, former cricketer turned commentator Aakash Chopra is ecstatic of the fact that the cash-rich league of India has now become the second most lucrative sporting property in the world.

“IPL becomes the second most lucrative sporting property in the world. Wow, That’s when India is a ‘developing country’ and is apparently, not a ‘sporting nation’ either. The potential of our nation is limitless. Extremely proud. Jai Hind,” he wrote on Twitter.

The auction will now on Tuesday move towards the bidding of Package C, which is an 18-game non-exclusive India digital rights with a base price of RS 16 crore. It will end with Package D bidding rights, which is the rest of the world consisting of five territories with base price for each game and each territory is RS 3 crore, with no composite bid for the Rest of the World package.

Star India-Disney were the current holders of the IPL rights for 2017-22 cycle, with a winning bid of RS 16,347.50 crore for both TV and digital in September 2017.

