PP vs GG Dream11 Prediction Bihar T20

Patna Pilots vs Gaya Gladiators Dream11 Team Prediction Bihar T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's PP vs GG at Urja Stadium, Bihar: In the match no. 10 of the Bihar T20 tournament, Gaya Gladiators will take on Patna Pilots at the Urja Stadium, Bihar on Wednesday. The Bihar T20 PP vs GG match will start at 6 PM IST – March 24. The live TV telecast and online live streaming of Bihar T20 match will not be available. Patna are currently at the fourth spot on the points table with a win and a loss while Gaya are at the fifth spot zero wins so far.

TOSS: The Bihar T20 toss between Gaya Gladiators and Patna Pilots will take place at 5.30 PM IST – March 24.

Time: 6 PM IST

Venue: Urja Stadium, Bihar.

PP vs GG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Sraman Nigrodh

Batters – Sakibul Gani (vc), Mohit Kumar-II, Piyush Kumar Singh

All-Rounders – Mangal Mahrour, Shaseem Rathore (C), Sachin Kumar Singh, Harish Kumar

Bowlers – Rashmikant Ranjan, Samar Quadri, Vikas Patel

PP vs GG Probable Playing XIs

Patna Pilots: Mangal Mahrour (c), Shaseem Rathore, Sakibul Gani, Sraman Nigrodh (wk), Akash Raj, Bhaskar Dubey, Surya Vansham, Mohit Kumar, Rashmikant Ranjan, Animesh Kumar, Samar Quadri

Gaya Gladiators: Piyush Singh, Sachin Kumar (c), Rishav Rakesh, Vikash Yadav (wk), Shashank Upadhyay, Rajesh Singh, Aditya Pandey, Dhanesh Chauhan, Sabir Khan, Tarun Kumar, Saqib Hussain

PP vs GG Squads

Patna Pilots: Mangal Mahrour (c), Shaseem Rathore, Sakibul Gani, Sraman Nigrodh (wk), Akash Raj, Bhaskar Dubey, Surya Vansham, Mohit Kumar, Rashmikant Ranjan, Animesh Kumar, Samar Quadri, Ankush Raj, Shishir Saket, Abhishek Kumar, Himanshu Singh, Vijay Bharti, Divyansh Raj, Khalid, Pawan Kumar, Baljeet Singh, Sachin Kumar, Ashwani Kumar

Gaya Gladiators: Piyush Singh, Sachin Kumar (c), Rishav Rakesh, Vikash Yadav (wk), Shashank Upadhyay, Rajesh Singh, Aditya Pandey, Dhanesh Chauhan, Sabir Khan, Tarun Kumar, Saqib Hussain, Suraj Rathod, Pranav Singh, Tabrez Alam, Harish Kumar, Apurva Anand, Deelip Kumar, Mrityunjay Singh, Aniket Kumar, Ankur Rai, Sidhant Vijay, Vikas Patel

