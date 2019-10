Dream11 Prediction and Tips

PPW vs CRW Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain and Vice-Captain For Today Match 6, Women’s Champions League T20 Between Pokhara Paltan Women vs Chitwan Rhinos Women at TU International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur 8:00 AM IST: The Women’s Champions League is Nepal’s first women’s cricket league, started on October 16, 2019 with the final to be played on October 24. The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur will host all the matches is ready and competing are five teams, representing five cities. Match 6 of the Women’s Champions League will be played between Pokhara Paltan Women and Chitwan Rhinos Women.

PPW vs CRW Dream11 Team Prediction

Kajal Shrestha (VC), P Chaudhary, R Dhami, SG Magar (WK), R Kanoujiya, SR Magar, S Khatiwada (C), A Chand, A Chaudhary, R Rawal, K Gautam

PPW vs CRW Predicted 11

Pokhara Paltan Women: R Poddar, SR Magar, B Rawal, R Dhami, Anjali Chand, K Kunwar, SG Magar, MK Bogati, SR Chhetri, N Khadka, A Chaudhary

Chitwan Rhinos Women: Kajal Shrestha (wk), Kanchan Shrestha, Kabita Gautam, RK Kanoujiya, P Chaudhary, I Barma (c), S Khatiwada, R Rawal, S Chaudhari, K Dangol, Sabitra GC

PPW vs CRW SQUADS:

Pokhara Paltan Women: Rajmati Airee , Anjali Chand , Nisha Bhatt , Manju Bogati (WK), Anuradha Chaudhary , Shila Chhetri , Rewati Dhami , Dipa Jora , Nabina Khadka , Kabita Kunwar , Sita Rana Magar (c) , Saraswati Magar , Ruby Poddar , Bindu Rawal , Sushma Shrestha

Chitwan Rhinos Women: Ashmita Kharel, Saraswati Pun, Sabitra GC, Kajal Shrestha (WK), Kanchan-Shrestha, Ritu Kanoujiya, Indu Barma (C), Suman Khatiwada, Pyari Chaudhary, Rekha Rawal, Santoshi Chaudhari, Kabuta Gautam, Nigma Tamanga, Sanju Lama

Live cricket score PPW vs CRW Pokhara Paltan Women vs Chitwan Rhinos Women Match 6, Women’s Champions League T20