Dream11 Prediction and Tips

PPW vs LF Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today Match 9, Womens Champions League T20 2019 Between Pokhara Paltan vs Lalitpur Falcons. Also Check Lalitpur Falcons Dream 11 Team Player List, Pokhara Paltan Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.This is the last league match for both the teams and without a win in the league matches they are out of the contention for a place in the knockout stages. Your captaincy picks should be from Nary Thapa, Samjana Khadka, Sita Rana Magar, Anurdha Chaudhary, Karuna Bhandari, Kabita Kunwar, Anjali Chand, Mamamta Chaudhary. Top picks should be Nary Thapa and Sita Rana Magar.

PPW vs LF Dream11 Team Prediction

Sarita Diswa Magar, Shila Regmi Chhetri, Gita Gosai, Mamamta Chaudhary, Bindu Rawal, Nary Thapa (CAPTAIN), Sita Rana Magar (VICE CAPTAIN), Anjali Chand, Samjana Khadka, Karuna Bhandari, Kabita Kunwar

The match starts at 11:15 AM IST

PPW vs LF Predicted 11

Lalitpur Falcons: Gita Gosai, Roshani Bohara, Nary Thapa (C), Mamamta Chaudhary, Kriti Sen, Karuna Bhandari, Alisha KC, Sarita Diswa Magar (WK), Santikumari Chaudhary, Samjana Khadka, Manisha Upadhya.

Pokhara Paltan Women: Rewati Dhami, Sita Rana Magar (C), Ruby Poddar (WK), Shila Regmi Chhetri, Kabita Kunwar, Anjali Chand, Manju Kumari Bogati, Sushma Shrestha, Bindu Rawal, Nabina Khadka, Anurdha Chaudhary.

SQUADS:

Lalitpur Falcons: Gita Gosai, Roshani Bohara, Nary Thapa (C), Mamamta Chaudhary, Kriti Sen, Karuna Bhandari, Alisha KC, Sarita Diswa Magar (WK), Santikumari Chaudhary, Samjana Khadka, Manisha Upadhya, Kabita Joshi, Seema Thapa.

Pokhara Paltan Women: Rewati Dhami, Sita Rana Magar (C), Ruby Poddar (WK), Shila Regmi Chhetri, Kabita Kunwar, Anjali Chand, Manju Kumari Bogati, Sushma Shrestha, Bindu Rawal, Nabina Khadka, Anurdha Chaudhary, Rajmati Airee, Nisha Bhatt, Saraswati Gharti Magar.

