PR vs JOZ Dream11 Team Prediction Mzansi Super League 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Paarl Rocks vs Jozi Stars T20 MSL Match 13 at Boland Park in Paarl at 9:00 PM IST:

Defending champions Jozi Stars have had a dismal season as they have lost four out of four. The Stars would now lock horns with the Rocks, who have had a brilliant season. For the Stars, it is a must-win game for them if they want to get their campaign back on track. The Stars will have to fire with the bat something they have not been able to do consistently.

TOSS – The toss between Paarl Rocks vs Jozi Stars will take place at 8:30 PM (IST)

Time: 9:00 PM IST.

Venue: Boland Park in Paarl

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Mangaliso Mosehle

Batters – Chris Gayle, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks (c), Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, James Vince (vc)

All-Rounders – Simon Harmer

Bowlers – Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin

Probable XI

Paarl Rocks: Henry Davids, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis (C), James Vince, Dwaine Pretorius, Hardus Viljoen, Mangaliso Mosehle (wk), Isuru Udana, Sibonele Makhanya, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Jozi Stars: Chris Gayle, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Sinethemba Qeshile (wk), Daniel Christian, Simon Harmer, Gerald Coetze, Kagiso Rabada, Aaron Phangiso, Duanne Olivier.

SQUADS

Paarl Rocks: Henry Davids, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis (C), James Vince, Dwaine Pretorius, Hardus Viljoen, Mangaliso Mosehle (wk), Isuru Udana, Sibonele Makhanya, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ferisco Adams, Sibonelo Makhanya, Kyle Verreynne, Thando Ntini.

Jozi Stars: Chris Gayle, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Sinethemba Qeshile (wk), Daniel Christian, Simon Harmer, Gerald Coetze, Kagiso Rabada, Aaron Phangiso, Duanne Olivier, Nono Pongolo, Eathan Bosch, Delano Potgieter, Dane Paterson, Ryan Rickelton, Lizaad Willams.

