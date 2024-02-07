Home

PR vs JSK Dream11 Prediction, SA20 2024 Eliminator: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings, 9:00 PM IST: David Miller-led Paarl Royals are set to compete against Faf du Plessis’ Joburg Super Kings in the Eliminator of the ongoing edition of the SA20 League 2024 at the The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, on February 7. The winner of this Eliminator match will face Durban Super Giants in Qualifier 2.

PR vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler, D Ferreira

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Jason Roy, L du Plooy

All-rounders: Doug Bracewell, Moeen Ali, Andile Phehlukwayo, Wihan Lubbe

Bowlers: Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi

PR vs JSK Possible Playing 11

Paarl Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Wihan Lubbe, Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller (c), Dane Vilas, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Tabraiz Shamsi

Joburg Super Kings: Leus du Plooy, Faf du Plessis (c), Reeza Hendricks, Wayne Madsen, Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Doug Bracewell, Dayyaan Galiem, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Imran Tahir

Squads

Paarl Royals: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller(c), Dane Vilas, Wihan Lubbe, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Nqaba Peter, John Turner, Evan Jones, Lungi Ngidi, Obed McCoy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Fabian Allen, Ferisco Adams, Lorcan Tucker, Keith Dudgeon

Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis(c), Leus du Plooy, Wayne Madsen, Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira(w), Reeza Hendricks, Doug Bracewell, Dayyaan Galiem, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Imran Tahir, Kyle Simmonds, David Wiese, Sibonelo Makhanya, Zahir Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Romario Shepherd, Aaron Phangiso, Sam Cook, Ronan Hermann

