PR vs JSK Dream11 Prediction, SA20 2024 Eliminator: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings, 9:00 PM IST
PR vs JSK Dream11 Prediction, SA20 2024 Eliminator: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings, 9:00 PM IST: David Miller-led Paarl Royals are set to compete against Faf du Plessis’ Joburg Super Kings in the Eliminator of the ongoing edition of the SA20 League 2024 at the The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, on February 7. The winner of this Eliminator match will face Durban Super Giants in Qualifier 2.
PR vs JSK Dream11 Prediction
Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler, D Ferreira
Batters: Faf du Plessis, Jason Roy, L du Plooy
All-rounders: Doug Bracewell, Moeen Ali, Andile Phehlukwayo, Wihan Lubbe
Bowlers: Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi
PR vs JSK Possible Playing 11
Paarl Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Wihan Lubbe, Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller (c), Dane Vilas, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Tabraiz Shamsi
Joburg Super Kings: Leus du Plooy, Faf du Plessis (c), Reeza Hendricks, Wayne Madsen, Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Doug Bracewell, Dayyaan Galiem, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Imran Tahir
Squads
Paarl Royals: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller(c), Dane Vilas, Wihan Lubbe, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Nqaba Peter, John Turner, Evan Jones, Lungi Ngidi, Obed McCoy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Fabian Allen, Ferisco Adams, Lorcan Tucker, Keith Dudgeon
Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis(c), Leus du Plooy, Wayne Madsen, Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira(w), Reeza Hendricks, Doug Bracewell, Dayyaan Galiem, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Imran Tahir, Kyle Simmonds, David Wiese, Sibonelo Makhanya, Zahir Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Romario Shepherd, Aaron Phangiso, Sam Cook, Ronan Hermann
