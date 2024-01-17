Home

Sports

PR vs JSK Dream11 Prediction, SA20 2024, Match 9: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings, 9:00 PM IST

PR vs JSK Dream11 Prediction, SA20 2024, Match 9: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings, 9:00 PM IST

Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, PR vs JSK, Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings, Pretoria Capitals Dream11, Paarl Royals Dream11, PR vs JSK, PR vs JSK Dream11, PR vs JSK Dream11 team, PR vs JSK Dream11, PR vs JSK Dream11 Team, Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings Fantasy team.

PR vs JSK (credit: Twitter)

PR vs JSK Dream11 Prediction, SA20 2024, Match 9: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings, 9:00 PM IST: David Miller-led Paarl Royals is set to take on Faf Du Plessis’ Joburg Super Kings in match 9 of the ongoing edition of the SA20 2024 league at the Boland Park in Paarl, on January 17. The hosts would be eyeing their third straight win and get on the top of the points table. On the other hand, JSK is still in the hunt for their first win and will try to get off the mark in this match.

Trending Now

Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, PR vs JSK, Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings, Pretoria Capitals Dream11, Paarl Royals Dream11, PR vs JSK, PR vs JSK Dream11, PR vs JSK Dream11 team, PR vs PC Dream11, PR vs PC Dream11 Team, Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings Fantasy team.

You may like to read

PR vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Jos Buttler

Batters: Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Faf du Plessis, Jason Roy

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Andile Phehlukwayo, Romario Shepherd, Wihan Lubbe

Bowlers: Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger

PR vs JSK Possible Playing XIs

Paarl Royals: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Wihan Lubbe, David Miller (c), Mitchell Van Buuren, Fabian Allen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Obed McCoy

Joburb Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), Reeza Hendricks, Ronan Hermann (wk), Leus du Plooy, Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira, David Wiese, Romario Shepherd, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Imran Tahir

Squads

Paarl Royals: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Wihan Lubbe, David Miller(c), Mitchell Van Buuren, Fabian Allen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Obed McCoy, Dane Vilas, Ferisco Adams, Lorcan Tucker, John Turner, Evan Jones, Codi Yusuf, Keith Dudgeon, Nqaba Peter

Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis(c), Reeza Hendricks, Ronan Hermann, Leus du Plooy, Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira(w), Romario Shepherd, David Wiese, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Imran Tahir, Zahir Khan, Kyle Simmonds, Gerald Coetzee, Aaron Phangiso, Dayyaan Galiem, Sibonelo Makhanya, Sam Cook, Wayne Madsen

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.