PR vs MICT Dream11 Prediction, SA20 2024, Match 14: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town, 7:00 PM IST

PR vs MICT Dream11 Prediction, SA20 2024, Match 14: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town, 7:00 PM IST: David Miller’s Paarl Royals is set to take on Kieron Pollard’s MI Cape Town in match 14 of the ongoing edition of the SA20 League 2024 at the Boland Park in Paarl, on January 21. PR would try to stay on the top with another win and MICT would be eyeing a better position on the points table.

PR vs MICT Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler, R Rickelton

Batters: Kieron Pollard, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Jason Roy

All-rounders: Andile Phehlukwayo, W Lubbe, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

PR vs MICT Possible Playing XIs

Paarl Royals: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Wihan Lubbe, David Miller (c), Mitchell Van Buuren, Andile Phehlukwayo, Fabian Allen, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Obed McCoy

MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Dewald Brevis, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Kieron Pollard (c), Connor Esterhuizen, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Thomas Kaber, Olly Stone

Squads

Paarl Royals: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Wihan Lubbe, David Miller(c), Mitchell Van Buuren, Andile Phehlukwayo, Fabian Allen, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Obed McCoy, Dane Vilas, Ferisco Adams, Lorcan Tucker, John Turner, Evan Jones, Codi Yusuf, Nqaba Peter, Keith Dudgeon

MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton(w), Dewald Brevis, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Kieron Pollard(c), Connor Esterhuizen, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Thomas Kaber, Olly Stone, Beuran Hendricks, Nealan van Heerden, Chris Benjamin, Duan Jansen, Nuwan Thushara, Delano Potgieter, Grant Roelofsen, Tom Banton

