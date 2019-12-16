Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Paarl Rocks vs Tshwane Spartans Prediction Mzansi Super League – Cricket Tips For Today’s Eliminator PR vs TST: The 2019 Mzansi Super League, also known as the MSL 2.0, is the second edition of the Mzansi Super League (MSL) Twenty20 (T20) franchise cricket tournament in South Africa. It started on 8 November and is scheduled to finish on 16 December 2019. Jozi Stars are the defending champions, having won the inaugural 2018 tournament. The second edition will see a new champion being crowned with the summit clash between Paarl Rocks and Tshwane Spartans.

TOSS – The toss between Paarl Rocks and Tshwane Spartans will take place at 8:30 PM (IST).

Time: 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl

PR vs TST My Dream11 Team

Cameron Delport (captain), James Vince (vice-captain), Heinrich Klaasen, Faf du Plessis, Tony De Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Ferisco Adams, Isuru Udana, Tabraiz Shamsi, Morne Morkel, Bjorn Fortuin

PR vs TST Squads

Paarl Rocks: Henry Davids, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis (captain), Kyle Verreynne (wk), Sibonelo Makhanya, Isuru Udana, Ferisco Adams, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kerwin Mungroo, Hardus Viljoen, Thando Ntini, Ruan de Swardt, Dwaine Pretorius, Mangaliso Mosehle

Tshwane Spartans: Dean Elgar, Tony de Zorzi, AB de Villiers, Heinrich Klaasen(wl/captain), Petrus van Biljon, David Wiese, Roelof van der Merwe, Corbin Bosch, Imran Manack, Morne Morkel, Lutho Sipamla, Waqar Salamkheil, Donavon Ferreira, Theunis de Bruyn, Vaughn van Jaarsveld

