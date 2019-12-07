Virat Kohli’s theatrics during India’s win in the T20I series opener on Friday have left Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan mighty impressed. So much so that he recreated a famous dialogue from his movie Amar Akbar Anthony while praising Kohli’s career-best effort in a successful high-scoring chase.

Kohli struggled in the early stages of his innings with India chasing 208 to win against West Indies. However, from run-a-ball 20, he zoomed to an unbeaten 94 off 50. During his innings, he belted six fours and as many sixes.

During his innings, after dispatching Kesrick Williams for a six, he mimicked the West Indies bowler’s famous ‘notebook celebration’ with a version of his own. All Williams could do was offer a wry smile.

It was a moment that was two years in the making. During a one-off T20I in Jamaica in 2017, Williams had given Kohli his notebook-sendoff during which he ticks off names from an imaginary notebook.

On Friday, it was Kohli’s turn to return the favour and he did that thrice.

Here’s what Amitabh posted on his Twitter account

यार कितनी बार बोला मई तेरे को .. की Virat को मत छेड़ , मत छेड़ , मत छेड़ …

पन सुनताइच किधर है तुम …

अभी पर्ची लिख के दे दिया ना हाथ में !!!!

देख देख .. WI का चेहरा देख ; कितना मारा उसको , कितना मारा !!

( with due respects to Anthony bhai , of AAA )

Kohli, who was also adjudged he man-of-the-match, was asked about the celebration. He replied, ““It’s not the CPL, it happened to me in Jamaica when he got me out. So I thought I’ll tick a few in the notebook as well, but all good. There were a few words, but smiles at the end. That’s what you want to see. Good competitive cricket but in the end shake hands and give a high-five. That’s what cricket is all about. Play it hard but have respect for opponents,” Kohli said during the post-match presentation.