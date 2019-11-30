Women’s doubles shuttler Prajakta Sawant has questioned the validity of the India badminton squad selected for the South Asian Games claiming the national champions have been snubbed for the event.

Shikha Gautam and Ashwini Bhat K won the women’s double title at the national badminton earlier this year but have failed to find a place in the squad. As per the official SAG website, doubles players Kuhoo Garg, Meghana Jakkampudi and Anoushka Parikh are part of the 11-member Indian squad.

In a series of tweet on her unverified Twitter account on Saturday, Prajakta called their exclusion ‘injustice’ and requested Badminton Association of India (BAI) chief Himanta Biswa to look into the issues.

“SAF Games team for Badminton is already decided unofficially..players are putting stories on Instagram and Facebook of arriving at Nepal. On what basis the selection has been done?? @himantabiswa @BAI_Media I think media must take a look in the selection,” Prajakta tweeted.

SAF Games team for Badminton is already decided unofficially..players are putting stories on Instagram and Facebook of arriving at Nepal.

On what basis the selection has been done?? @himantabiswa @BAI_Media

I think media must take a look in the selection.. — prajakta sawant (@prajakta_sawant) November 30, 2019

She added, “Injustice is happening again and again Nationals champions of Woman doubles 2019 are not included in Indian team for SAF Games.. Teams are send for tournaments before it’s officially announced what the @BAI_Media and @himantabiswa is doing..”

Injustice is happening again and again Nationals champions of Woman doubles 2019 are not included in Indian team for SAF Games..

Teams are send for tournaments before it’s officially announced what the @BAI_Media and @himantabiswa is doing.. — prajakta sawant (@prajakta_sawant) November 30, 2019

In her final tweet, she also accused of shuttlers belonging to national coach Pullela Gopichand’s academy getting preferential treatment. “Players from Gopichand academy are only supposed to play for Indian team??who doesn’t even participate in All India tournaments and are selected directly to the Indian team? @BAI_Media @himantabiswa please answer..” she posted.

Players from Gopichand academy are only supposed to play for Indian team??who doesn’t even participate in All India tournaments and are selected directly to the Indian team? @BAI_Media @himantabiswa please answer.. — prajakta sawant (@prajakta_sawant) November 30, 2019

The badminton team events at SAG will get underway from Sunday while the individual competitions start from December 3.