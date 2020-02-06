Prajnesh Gunneswaran’s campaign at the Maharashtra Open came to an end on Thursday after India’s top ranked men’s singles player suffered a straight sets defeat against fourth seed Kwan Soon-woo of Korea in Pune on Thursday.

Prajnesh lost 3-6 6-7(5-7) against the Korean at Mhalunge Balewadi Stadium. The Indian didn’t go down without a fight to make a comeback in the second set. However, world no. 88 Soon-woo held his nerves in the tie-breaker to wrap up the match and a place in the last-eight round.

Prajnesh, who entered South Asia’s only ATP Tour tournament with a direct entry in the main draw, denied his opponent match points on a couple of occasions.

With Prajnesh’s loss in the round of 16, India’s challenge came to an end in the singles.

Earlier Sumit Nagal, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Sasikumar Mukund and Arjun Kadhe lost their respective matches in the opening round.

Earlier in other singles last-16 match, Australia’s James Duckworth held his nerves during a thrilling three-set 6-7(4-7) 7-6(8-6) 6-3 win over Taro Daniel.

In the other doubles, the pair of Romain Arneodo and Andre Begemann caused a major upset as they knocked out top-seeded pair of Robin Haase and Robert Lindstedt with a thrashing 6-3 6-3 win to enter the semi-finals.