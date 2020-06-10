Long after hanging his boots, champion shuttler Prakash Padukone, who is celebrating his birthday today, co-founded the Olympic Gold Quest. Together with nine-time world champion in cue sports Geet Sethi, Prakash established the non-profit organisation to help identify and support athletes capable of winning Olympic gold medal. Also Read - Happy Birthday Prakash Padukone, a Trailblazer Who Continues to Enrich Indian Sports

Being a world-class athlete himself, Prakash had a first-hand experience of the shortcoming Indian sportspersons face daily. The aim behind the organisation is to plug the gaps, however small, that prevent an athlete from realising her/his full potential. Through a comprehensive process, OGQ selects athletes and then provide them support that includes in training (foreign coaches), world class equipment, sports science, participation in tournaments and administrative.

Launched in 2001, OGQ runs through funding from government and private investors. Apart from Prakash and Sethi, its army of directors includes the likes of five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand, Niraj Bajaj of Bajaj Auto Limited, Mukesh Bansal of cure.fit fame among several high-profile names.

Former India hockey captain Viren Rasquinha is the current CEO of OGQ and they have been supporting several elite athletes including Gagan Narang, MC Mary Kom, Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Heena Sidhu, Vijay Kumar among others.

Impact at Olympics

The 2012 London Games were historic as far as India is concerned as the contingent returned home with a haul of six medals – the best in their history. Four out of the six winners were OGQ backed. Then in 2016 Rio, Sindhu clinched a historic silver medal in the women’s singles final, also an athlete backed by OGQ.

Several OGQ-backed athletes have won medals at Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and elsewhere.

Prakash is proud of the work done by OGQ and hopes that other Indian sports federations learn from the way it functions.

“The biggest USP of OGQ is its credibility and transparency. One of the best things we have done is that we raise funds for our athletes, after which it is the athletes who decide how to use that money. This is because we believe that different sportspersons have different requirements. Athletes know best what they want. Everyone needs to work together in a professional way. I hope that all Indian sports federations run like OGQ. I hope even the Indian Olympic Association learns lessons from us,” he once said.