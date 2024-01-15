Home

Prakhar Chaturvedi Breaks Yuvraj Singh’s 25-Year-Old Cooch Behar Final Record With Unbeaten 404 Vs Mumbai

Riding on Prakhar Chaturvedi’s mammoth knock, Karnataka piled up 890/8 against Mumbai in the final of Cooch Behar Trophy.

An elated Prakhar Chaturvedi after his historic knock in the Cooch Behar Trophy final. (Image: BCCI)

Shivamogga: Prakhar Chaturvedi on Monday etched his name into history books of Indian cricket as the Karnataka youngster broke Yuvraj Singh’s 25-year-old during the U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy final against Mumbai. Chaturvedi surpassed Yuvraj for the highest score in a U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy final with an unbeaten 404 off 636 balls. Playing for Punjab, Yuvraj had smashed 358 against Bihar in 1999. Interestingly, two-time World Cup-winning Indian captain MS Dhoni was a part of the Bihar playing XI in that match.

Dhoni had scored 84 in a losing cause. Both Yuvraj and Dhoni went on to become legends in Indian cricket. The highest individual score in India’s premier U-19 domestic event is Vijay Zol’s 451 not out for Maharashtra against Assam in 2011-12. Chaturvedi’s knock comprised 46 fours and three sixes. “Karnataka’s Prakhar Chaturvedi becomes the first player to score 400 in the final of #CoochBehar Trophy with his splendid 404* knock against Mumbai,” posted the BCCI on X.

Riding on Charturvedi’s marathon effort, Karnataka posted mammoth 890/8 in response to Mumbai’s 380. The game was drawn with Karnataka taking the first innings lead. Harshil Dhamani scored 179 in Karnataka’s innings. The game was called off once Chaturvedi cross the 400-run mark.

Opening the innings, Charturvedi partnered Karthik SU for a 109-run stand for the first wicket. Dhamani joined Chaturvedi after that as the duo put on 290 runs before the former was clean bowled by Akash Pawar. Chaturvedi then joined Karthikeya KP for another century stand (152 to be precise) for the third wicket. Mumbai got back in the game with few wickets but Chaturvedi ensured the scoreboard go high.

! 4⃣0⃣4⃣* runs

6⃣3⃣8⃣ balls

4⃣6⃣ fours

4⃣0⃣4⃣* runs

6⃣3⃣8⃣ balls

4⃣6⃣ fours

3⃣ sixes Karnataka's Prakhar Chaturvedi becomes the first player to score 400 in the final of #CoochBehar Trophy with his splendid 404* knock against Mumbai.

Chaturvedi then put on 86 runs with Hardik Raj (seventh) and 173 runs with Samarth N (unbroken ninth wicket) to take the game out of Mumbai’s reach. With this feat, Chaturvedi also became the first player to score 400 in the final of Cooch Behar Trophy.

The Karnataka youngster comes from a well-educated family. His father is a software engineer in Bangalore while his mother is a scientist at Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Likewise, Chaturvedi too has a good track record in economics.

According to a report, Chaturvedi used to travel 80km up-down for his cricket. He lives in Electronic City (a suburb in the southern-most part of Bengaluru which is near the Tamil Nadu borders) and travelled to the academy (situated in Devanahalli, the northern borders of Bengaluru) where he trains.

