Harbhajan Singh Says ‘Jai Shree Ram’, Shares Mesmerising Video of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir | WATCH

Pran Pratishtha Day: Sharing the clip on his social media handle, Harbhajan wrote, "Jai Shree Ram".

Harbhajan Singh Ram Mandir

Ayodhya: So yes, it is D-day, the day millions of Indians over the decades have been waiting for. Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, the temple town of Ayodhya has been illuminated in colourful lights and the temple was decorated with flowers. And that is why former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh could not hold himself back and he shared a clip of the Ram Mandir on Monday morning for his fans. The structure is well-lit and is looking brilliant. Sharing the clip on his social media handle, Harbhajan wrote, “Jai Shree Ram”. Here is the clip that is now going viral.

Jai shri Ram 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/2St6Kcut2Z — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 21, 2024

