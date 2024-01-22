Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Harbhajan Singh Says ‘Jai Shree Ram’, Shares Mesmerising Video of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir | WATCH

Harbhajan Singh Says ‘Jai Shree Ram’, Shares Mesmerising Video of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir | WATCH

Pran Pratishtha Day: Sharing the clip on his social media handle, Harbhajan wrote, "Jai Shree Ram".

Updated: January 22, 2024 7:32 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Harbhajan Singh, Harbhajan Singh News, Harbhajan Singh age, Harbhajan Singh wickets, Pran Pratishtha Day, Pran Pratishtha Day news, Pran Pratishtha Day updates, Jai Shree Ram, Jai Shree Ram slogan, Ram Mandir, Ram Mandir news, Ram Mandir updates, Ayodhya, Ayodhya news, Ayodhya updates, Cricket News
Harbhajan Singh Ram Mandir

Ayodhya: So yes, it is D-day, the day millions of Indians over the decades have been waiting for. Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, the temple town of Ayodhya has been illuminated in colourful lights and the temple was decorated with flowers. And that is why former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh could not hold himself back and he shared a clip of the Ram Mandir on Monday morning for his fans. The structure is well-lit and is looking brilliant. Sharing the clip on his social media handle, Harbhajan wrote, “Jai Shree Ram”. Here is the clip that is now going viral.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.