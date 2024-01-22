Home

Ram Mandir: While some of the cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and a few others have received invites, other cricketers have taken to X and are reacting.

Ayodhya: The wait is finally over! Today, after years, the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya would be inaugurated and there is a massive fervour for it around the country, and globally as well. While people from all walks of life have been showing their joy and support, we will show you how the cricketing fraternity is reacting to this massive development. While some of the cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and a few others have received invites, other cricketers have taken to X and are reacting.

Former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad shared a clip from the mega event in Ayodhya and captioned it as, “Say it , Sing it , Roar it, Jai Shree Ram.”

Say it , Sing it , Roar it

Jai Shree Ram 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/jY75bVyQT2 — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) January 22, 2024

राम सिया राम…सिया राम जय जय राम 🙏🏽 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 22, 2024

Pure Bliss and Blessed to be part of this divine occasion 🙏🏽 #RamMandirAyodhya #JaiShriRamJi pic.twitter.com/sbJ8gyjzYk — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) January 22, 2024

Eve of the historic day! 🕉️ pic.twitter.com/kd5g1YRuSn — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 21, 2024

The idol of Ram Lalla has already been placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya. It should be noted that the idol of ‘Ram Lalla’ is carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj and the idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes.

The ‘Pran Pratistha’ ceremony of Ram Temple will take place in the presence of PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints and a host of distinguished guests.

The ceremony will begin at 12:20 pm, and according to the temple’s trust, it is expected to end by 1 pm. Following this, the prime minister will address the gathering.

