New Delhi: Wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik reckoned that Prasidh Krishna can be a good prospect in the death-overs as the 25-year-old is a thinking bowler. Karthik added that Karnataka pacer's ability to bowl above 140 km/h makes him a wicket-taking bowler.

"He is one of those guys who won't bowl you very economical spells, but he will definitely give you 10-70 (10 overs for 70 runs) and 2-3 wickets. He is somebody who I believe will definitely pick you a couple of wickets consistently without a doubt because of his bounce, because of the way he tries to get wickets.

"That's why he is such a good death bowler because he is not scared of getting hit. He is somebody who is very good at reacting. If somebody moves around the crease, steps out, it's not very easy to play him if you do those kinds of things," Karthik told Cricbuzz.

Krishna played the final ODI match against South Africa in Cape Town and the Karnataka pacer returned with three wickets for 59 runs in 9.5 overs. Karthik said Krishna has a mind of his own, a bit like R Ashwin which makes him susceptible to be expensive at times but he’s definitely someone who can take wickets.

“Prasidh… is a lovely guy but he has a bit of a free spirit to his bowling. He has his own mind; he is a bit like Ashwin if I might say. He has his own mind, own ways to think. That sometimes gets the best of batsmen out but sometimes also makes him go for runs,” Karthik said.

Former Indian player Gautam Gambhir said that Krishna should be given a chance in the limited-overs squad against West Indies.

“I would want to persist with Prasidh Krishna for sure, irrespective of the conditions. If Bumrah is rested for the next series which he should be, then Krishna should be used in the West Indies series. And even if they concede a lot of runs, it won’t matter because they need experience. Deepak Chahar should also play. He can be rotated with Thakur,” Gambhir said on Star Sports.