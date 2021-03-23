Hailing him as the future star, former India cricketer VVS Laxman on Tuesday seemed happy that Prasidh Krishna was picked for the first ODI. Laxman reckoned it would be a great opportunity for the Karnataka-born pacer who made his debut today. Also Read - Michael Vaughan Surprised at Team India Selection For Not Picking Suryakumar Yadav in Playing XI For 1st ODI

“Prasidh Krishna, what a great opportunity for him to represent the country. Truly, truly a future star for our country,” Laxman said on Star Sports. Also Read - IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips 1st ODI: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's India vs England ODI Match at Pune, 1:30 PM IST March 23, Tuesday

Expecting Kuldeep Yadav to make an impact, Laxman admitted that the Indian bowling line-up looks to have a good balance and variety. Also Read - Michael Vaughan Prediction For India-England ODI Series: Virat Kohli And Co to Whitewash Eoin Morgan's Side

“In the bowling line-up, there is also good balance, and also variety. There is Kuldeep Yadav, who can show, who would be looking to make an impact,” he added.

Laxman felt this is a chance for India to challenge the World champions with the line-up they have which has a good blend of experience and exuberance.

“Yes, India can challenge the world champions with this line-up. There is a lot of experience and exuberance in that batting line-up. They have experience in form of Dhawan, Rohit, Virat, KL Rahul. Opportunity for Krunal Pandya,” he added further.

At the time of filing the copy, India was in a spot of bother at 226 for five in 43 overs. The hosts have KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya at the crease. Fans would hope for a big finish from India.

Earlier in the day, England put India in to bat first after winning the toss. The hosts got off to a solid start, thanks to Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. The duo put on a 64-run stand before Rohit perished. Virat Kohli and Dhawan then stitched a 123-run stand and ensured that the platform was laid. While Kohli was dismissed for 56, Dhawan perished for 98.