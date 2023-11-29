Home

Prasidh Krishna TROLLED After Bagging Unwanted Record During Guwahati T20I – POSTS

Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20I: India's Prasidh Krishna was at the receiving end. The right-arm pacer conceded 68 runs in his quota of four overs picking up a solitary wicket.

Guwahati: Glenn Maxwell came up with the goods on the night at Guwahati on Tuesday as he pulled off a heist in the third T20I, helping Australia win the match and stay alive in the series. Maxwell’s 104* off 48 balls was good enough to help Australia clinch victory from the jaws of defeat off the last ball. While Maxwell ran away with all the applause, India’s Prasidh Krishna was at the receiving end. The right-arm pacer conceded 68 runs in his quota of four overs. His expensive spell seems to be one of the major reasons of the defeat. Here is how fans trolled the pacer.

Glenn Maxwell Owner of Prasidh Krishna- what a player. 🔥🥵pic.twitter.com/4zM0l7JN7S — Veer (@_veerrr____) November 28, 2023

Happy Retirement Prasidh Krishna

Thank you for serving India

BCCI Should think about Deepak Chahar in t20i#T20I#INDvsAUS@prasidh43 #maxwell — Md Rehan Shan (@mdrehan_shan) November 28, 2023

Prasidh Krishna rise and redemption arc over 18

Prasidh Krishna fall and demise over 20 — Spirit 👒 (@spirichtregen) November 28, 2023

@BCCI Prasidh Krishna should never play for india ever again. Brainless, senses less, — Vikash Kr Singh🇮🇳 (@VikashK00386255) November 28, 2023

He is ishant sharma academy..whenever i see prasidh Krishna, I remember ishant sharma — Prashanth (@Prashan52271088) November 28, 2023

Prasidh krishna turned off his comment section on Instagram.#INDvsAUS — K K (@Krishna_25_kk) November 28, 2023

Krishna is good with his yorkers and hence it was surprising to see him not get one of them on target against Maxwell. This performance from the fast bowler would really hurt him. All Krishna had to do was defend 21, unfortunately, he could not.

“The plan was to get Maxi out as quickly as possible. To defend 220 with so much dew, have to give something to the bowlers. Australia were always in the game,” Suryakumar Yadav at the post-match presentation.

