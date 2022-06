PRB vs MCC Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Czech Republic 2022 Series

PRB vs MCC Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Czech Republic 2022 Series Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Prague Barbarians vs Moravian CC, Playing 11s For Today's Match Vinor Cricket Ground, 2.30 PM IST June 6, Monday.

PRB vs MCC Dream11 Team Prediction, PRB vs MCC Fantasy Cricket Prediction, PRB vs MCC Playing 11s ECS T10 Czech Republic 2022 Series

TOSS – The ECS T10 Czech Republic 2022 Series toss between Prague Barbarians vs Moravian CC will take place at 2 PM IST

Time – June 6, 2:30 PM IST



Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground.

PRB vs MCC My Dream 11 Team

Divyendra Singh, Arun Ajimon, Jahanur Hoque, Andrew Sim, Vineesh Njarekkattil, Om Sharma, Muralidhara Sai Vandrasi, Aamir Husain, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Sunil Ambar, Vamshi Krishna

Captain: Om Sharma Vice Captain: Aamir Husain

PRB vs MCC Probable Squads

Prague Barbarians: Uday Gali, Parth Vikamsey, Bilal Samad, Jahanur Hoque, Robin Thakral, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Chandra Prakash, Harsha Chaganty, Hrushikesh Chintakindi, Divyendra Singh, Pankaj Pundir, Udhaya Kumar, Vishal Manay, Birendra Kumar, Andrew Sim, Pydi Karthik, Madishetty Vamshi, Piyush Kumar, Arun Ajimon, Tanmay Khuntena, Rohit Goyal, Vandrasi Murali, Rahul Rungta

Moravian CC: Vinay Misra, Karan Sisodiya, Aamir Husain, Vineesh Njarekkattil, Brajendra Gupta, Jobi Samuel, Gopal Sisodiya, Charlie Trotter, Om Sharma, Shaldavya Kuruganti, Shrivadiraja Ramamurthy, Varun Mallar, Dheeraj Thakur, Sunil Ambar, Vignesh Surendran, Prem Yadav, Kishan Padiyath, Neeraj Mishra, Akshay Babu