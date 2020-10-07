PRB vs UCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Prague Barbarians vs United CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Prague 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's PRB vs UCC Match 8 at Scott Page Field:

United have played two matches so far – lost one and the other ended in a no result.

After the second day's play, Vinohrady were at the top of the standings having won both their matches while Prague Spartans were languishing at the bottom after losing all four of their matches. At the second spot were Prague Barbarians who also won both their matches but are a rung below Vinohrady on net run-rate basis. Prague CC and United CC were at the third and fourth spot respectively.

The European Cricket Series T10 continues with its latest tournament in Prague. Five teams will take part in the five-day event including Prague CC, Prague Barbarians, Prague Spartans, United CC and Vinohrady CC

There will be 14 matches and all of them will be played at Scott Page Field, Vinor in Prague.

After 10 matches, there will be playoffs including Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2, Eliminator and then the Final.

Three matches have been scheduled for the third day as well.

October 7 Schedule

#Match 7, Vinohrady CC vs Prague Barbarians, 1:30 PM IST

#Match 8, Prague Barbarians vs United CC, 3:30 PM IST

#Match 9, Prague CC vs Vinohrady CC, 5:30 PM IST

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Prague 2020 match toss between Prague Barbarians and United CC will take place at 3:00 PM (IST) – October 7.

Match Start Time: 3:30 PM IST

PRB vs UCC My Dream11 Team

Sabawoon Davizi (captain), Sazib Bhuiyan (vice-captain), Sahil Grover, Abdul Hossine Farhad, Santhosh Bemmireddy, Ashok Kumar Reddy, Abhimanyu Singh, Ali Waqar, Jahanur Hoque, Sumit Pokhriyal, Rhuturaj Magare

PRB vs UCC Squads

United CC: Gokul Namburi, Santhosh Bemmireddy, Shyamal Joshi, Rhuturaj Magare, Pramod Bagauly, Abhimanyu Singh, Chetan Sharma, Neelesh Pandit, Emon MD Mohiuddin, Naveen Purandhar, Ashok Kumar Reddy, Arpan Shukla, Chaitanya Parchure, Meet Parikh, Amit Pangarkar, Umesh Kanyal, Saurabh Awati, Mustafa Nawab, Kunal Deshmukh, Keyur Patel

Prague Barbarians: Amritpal Rai, Kushangra Bhatnagar, Hygreeva Kiran Namburi, Pradeepraj Balakrishnan, Sagar Madhireddy, Ravindra Singh Bist, Sabawoon Davizi, Sumit Pokhriyal, Divyendra Singh, Bilal Samad, Harsha Chaganty, Rahul Rungta, Piyush Kumar, Jafar Stooman, Muralidhara Sai Vandrasi, Pankaj Kumar, Uday Kumar Gali, Andrew Sim, Abdul Hossine Farhad, Sazib Buiyan, Pradeep Gangappa, Jahanur Hoque, Ali Waqar, Sahil Grover, Yashwantha Salian, Vamshi Krishna

