PRC vs ENC Dream11 Team Predictions KCA Club Championship

Pratibha Cricket Club vs Eranakulam Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction KCA Club Championship- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s PRC vs ENC at SD College Cricket Ground: In match no. 21 of KCA Club Championship tournament, Eranakulam Cricket Club will take on Pratibha Cricket Club at the SD College Cricket Ground on Friday. The KCA Club Championship PRC vs ENC match will start at 9:30 AM IST – September 10. Both these teams have been pretty impressive this season and it will be an interesting battle between them today. With two wins and four draws, Pratibha Cricket Club are leading the team standings and would like to extend their unbeaten run. On the other hand, Eranakulam Cricket Clubb are fourth in the table with three victories in four outings.. Here is the KCA Club Championship Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PRC vs ENC Dream11 Team Prediction, PRC vs ENC Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, PRC vs ENC Probable XIs KCA Club Championship, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Pratibha Cricket Club vs Eranakulam Cricket Club, Fantasy Playing Tips – KCA Club Championship.Also Read - IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips England vs India 5th Test: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Test Match at Emirates Old Trafford 3:30 PM IST September 10 Friday

TOSS: The KCA Club Championship toss between Eranakulam Cricket Club and Pratibha Cricket Club will take place at 9 AM IST – September 10. Also Read - BR vs TKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips CPL T20 Match 23: Captain, Vice-captain- Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Playing 11s, Team News For Today's T20 at Warner Park at 7:30 PM IST September 9 Thursday

Time: 9:30 AM IST. Also Read - NIG-W vs SIL-W Dream11 Team Prediction Women's T20 Africa Qualifier Match 4: Captain, Fantasy Tips - Nigeria Women vs Sierra Leone Women, Playing 11s For Today's T20 at Botswana CA Oval 2 at 6 PM IST September 9 Thursday

Venue: SD College Cricket Ground.

PRC vs ENC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – S Subin

Batsmen – Alfi Francis, Abhiram CH, Vyshak Chandran

All-rounders – Joffin Jose (C), Sharafuddeen-NM (VC), Midhun-PK

Bowlers – Anand Joseph, JR Sreeraj, Jerin PS, Aswanth S Sankar

PRC vs ENC Probable Playing XIs

Pratibha Cricket Club: Sreeraj J R (C), Karimuttathu Rakesh, Sreenath K (wk), Aswanth S Sanker, Pathirikattu Midhun, Vinod Kumar, Sharafuddeen N M, Sachin PS, Rojith Ganesh, Vyshak Chandran, Mohmmed Anas.

Eranakulam Cricket Club: Subin S (C/wk), Abhiram CH, Arjun Aji, Joffin Jose, Anand Joseph, Bovas M Justin, Adithya Vinod, Sirajudheen PS, Jerin PS, Sreehari S Nair, Alfi Francis.

PRC vs ENC Squads

Pratibha Cricket Club: Sreeraj J R (C), Karimuttathu Rakesh, Sreenath K (wk), Aswanth S Sanker, Pathirikattu Midhun, Vinod Kumar, Sharafuddeen N M, Sachin PS, Rojith Ganesh, Vyshak Chandran, Mohmmed Anas, Rahul Dev, Hanas Ahmed, Anaz Naseer.

Eranakulam Cricket Club: Subin S (C/wk), Abhiram CH, Arjun Aji, Joffin Jose, Anand Joseph, Bovas M Justin, Sirajudheen PS, Jerin PS, Arun M, Sreehari S Nair, Alfi Francis, Adithya Vinod, Ajay B Bhat, Aaron Jude.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ENC Dream11 Team/ PRC Dream11 Team/ Eranakulam Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction/ Pratibha Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – KCA Club Championship/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.