PRC vs MTC Dream11 Team Predictions KCA Club Championship

Prathibha Cricket Club vs Masters Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction KCA Club Championship- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's PRC vs MTC at SD College Cricket Ground: In the second qualifier of KCA Club Championship tournament, Prathibha Cricket Club will take on Masters Cricket Club at the SD College Cricket Ground on Thursday. The KCA Club Championship PRC vs MTC match will start at 9:30 AM IST – September 16. In their last meeting, Masters Cricket Club beat Prathiba Cricket Club with 6 wickets and three overs in hand. Krishna Prasad stood strong on one end and helped his side to run over the victory line. On the other hand, Masters Cricket Club lost the 1st Qualifier against Tripunithura Cricket Club as they failed to defend the total posted by them. Here is the KCA Club Championship Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PRC vs MTC Dream11 Team Prediction, PRC vs MTC Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, PRC vs MTC Probable XIs KCA Club Championship, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Prathibha Cricket Club vs Masters Cricket Club, Fantasy Playing Tips – KCA Club Championship.

TOSS: The KCA Club Championship toss between Prathibha Cricket Club and Masters Cricket Club will take place at 9 AM IST – September 16.

Time: 9:30 AM IST.

Venue: SD College Cricket Ground.

PRC vs MTC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Vishnu Raj, K Sreenath

Batsmen – Krishna Prasad, Rohan Kunnummel, K J Rakesh, Jafar Jamal

All-rounders – Sharafuddeen-NM (C), Simon Joseph (VC)

Bowlers – Vaisakh Chandran, Midhun-PK, Fazil Fanoos

PRC vs MTC Probable Playing XIs

Prathibha Cricket Club: Vyshak Chandran, Sachin PS, Sreenath K, Vinil TS, Mohmmed Anas, Rojith Ganesh, Rakesh KJ, JR Sreeraj, Sharafuddeen NM, Aswanth S Sankar, Midhun P K.

Masters Cricket Club: Krishna Prasad, Vishnu Prasad, Rohan Kunnummal, Ananthakrishanan J, Sijomon Joseph, Abhishek Mohan, Fazil Fanoos, Jafar Jamal, Atul Diamond Sowri, Vaisakh Chandran, Vaisakh Chandran, Vishweshwar A Suresh.

PRC vs MTC Squads

Prathibha Cricket Club: Sreeraj J R (C), Karimuttathu Rakesh, Sreenath K (wk), Aswanth S Sanker, Pathirikattu Midhun, Vinod Kumar, Sharafuddeen N M, Sachin PS, Rojith Ganesh, Vyshak Chandran, Mohmmed Anas, Anaz Hamad, Anas Ahmed, Muhammad Irshad.

Masters Cricket Club: Rohan Kunnummel, Bharath Surya (wk), Krishna Prasad, Atul Diamond, Jafar Jamal, Abhishek Mohan, Sijomon Joseph (C), Vaishak Chandran, Vishweshwar Suresh, J Ananthakrishnan, Fazil Fanoos,

Shaun Roger, Abhishek Nair, Rohan Nair.

