PRC vs SWC Dream11 Team Predictions KCA Club Championship

Pratibha Cricket Club vs Swantons Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction KCA Club Championship- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's PRC vs SWC at SD College Cricket Ground: In match no. 10 KCA Club Championship tournament, Swantons Cricket Club will take on Pratibha Cricket Club at the SD College Cricket Ground on Saturday. The KCA Club Championship PRC vs SWC match will start at 9:30 AM IST – September 4. Pratibha Cricket Club is currently placed at the top of the points table of this season of the Kerala Club Championship, whereas Swantons Cricket Club is currently placed at the fourth spot on the points table. Pratibha CC played three matches in this season of the Kerala Club Championship where they won two matches while Swantons CC also played three matches in this season where they were unable to win a single game.

TOSS: The KCA Club Championship toss between Swantons Cricket Club and Pratibha Cricket Club will take place at 9 AM IST – September 4.

Time: 9:30 AM IST.

Venue: SD College Cricket Ground, Alappuzha.

PRC vs SWC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Vishnu Mohan

Batsmen – Harikrishnan D, Ribin Varghese, K J Rakesh, Vyshak Chandran

All-rounders – JR Sreeraj (VC), Sharafuddeen-NM (C), Ameersha-SN

Bowlers – Asif Salam, Vishnu P-Kumar, Midhun-PK

PRC vs SWC Probable Playing XIs

Pratibha Cricket Club: JR Sreeraj (C), K J Rakesh, Jackson Cleetus, K Sreenath (wk), Aswanth S Sankar, Midhun-PK, Sharafuddeen N M, Sachin PS, Rojith Ganesh, Vyshak Chandran, Mohammed Anas.

Swantons Cricket Club: Vishnu Mohan, Shiv Ganesh, Ajinas-M, Ribin Varghese, Harikrishnan D, Salman Saleem, Nibin Benny, Fardeen K-Rafeeque, Asif Salam, Vishnu P-Kumar, N Afrad.

PRC vs SWC Squads

Pratibha Cricket Club: Sreeraj J R (C), Karimuttathu Rakesh, Jackson Cleetus, Sreenath K (wk), Aswanth S Sanker, Pathirikattu Midhun, Vinod Kumar, Sharafuddeen N M, Rojith Ganesh, Vyshak Chandran, Mohmmed Anas, Rojith Ganesh, Anaz Nazeer, Sandeep S.

Swantons Cricket Club: Vishnu Mohan (wk), KS Aravind, Ameersha SN, Asif Salam, Harikrishnan D, Jaseer CN, Liston Augustine (C), N Afrad, Ribin Varghese, Shiv Ganesh, Vishnu P Kumar, Appu Prakash, Kiran Sagar, Salman Saleem.

