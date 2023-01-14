Home

PRE vs EAC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips SA T20 League Pretoria vs Eastern Cape Match 6: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s T20I Match at SuperSport Park, Centurion, South Africa, 5 PM IST January 14, Saturday

Here is Pretoria vs Eastern Cape Dream11 Team Prediction - Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PRE vs EAC T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, PRE vs EAC SA T20 LeagueFantasy Cricket Prediction T20I game, PRE vs EAC Probable XIs Pretoria vs Eastern Cape T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction

PRE vs EAC Dream11 Team Prediction

Date and Time: 14th January 2023, 5 PM IST

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion, South Africa

LIVE Streaming: Fancode

PRE vs EAC Dream11 Team

Keeper – Philip Salt (vc)

Batsmen – Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram ©, Tristian Stubbs

All-rounders – Wayne Parnell, James Fuller, Jimmy Neesham, JJ Smuts

Bowlers – Anrich Nortje, Adil Rashid, Ottniel Baartman.

PRE vs EAC Probable playing XIs

Pretoria: Philip Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Rilee Rossouw, Theunis de Bruyn, Shane Dadswell, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Wayne Parnell ©, Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortje

Eastern Cape: JJ Smuts, Sarel Erwee, Jordan Cox (wk), Aiden Markram ©, Tristan Stubbs, Tom Abell, Marco Jansen, James Fuller, Sisanda Magala, Mason Crane, Ottniel Baartman