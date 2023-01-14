Top Recommended Stories
PRE vs EAC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips SA T20 League Pretoria vs Eastern Cape Match 6: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20I Match at SuperSport Park, Centurion, South Africa, 5 PM IST January 14, Saturday
Here is Pretoria vs Eastern Cape Dream11 Team Prediction - Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PRE vs EAC T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, PRE vs EAC SA T20 LeagueFantasy Cricket Prediction T20I game, PRE vs EAC Probable XIs Pretoria vs Eastern Cape T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction
PRE vs EAC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Pretoria vs Eastern Cape Match 6: Here is Pretoria vs Eastern Cape Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PRE vs EAC T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, PRE vs EAC SA T20 League Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20I game, PRE vs EAC Probable XIs Pretoria vs Eastern Cape T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Pretoria vs Eastern Cape, Fantasy Playing Tips – Pretoria vs Eastern Cape, Fantasy Tips Pretoria vs Eastern Cape T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s T20I Match at SuperSport Park, Centurion, South Africa, 5 PM IST January 14, Saturday, SA T20 League, SA T20 League Dream11, SA T20 League. PRE vs EAC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips SA T20 League Pretoria vs Eastern Cape Match 6: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s T20I Match at SuperSport Park, Centurion, South Africa, 5 PM IST January 14, Saturday.
Date and Time: 14th January 2023, 5 PM IST
Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion, South Africa
LIVE Streaming: Fancode
PRE vs EAC Dream11 Team
Keeper – Philip Salt (vc)
Batsmen – Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram ©, Tristian Stubbs
All-rounders – Wayne Parnell, James Fuller, Jimmy Neesham, JJ Smuts
Bowlers – Anrich Nortje, Adil Rashid, Ottniel Baartman.
PRE vs EAC Probable playing XIs
Pretoria: Philip Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Rilee Rossouw, Theunis de Bruyn, Shane Dadswell, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Wayne Parnell ©, Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortje
Eastern Cape: JJ Smuts, Sarel Erwee, Jordan Cox (wk), Aiden Markram ©, Tristan Stubbs, Tom Abell, Marco Jansen, James Fuller, Sisanda Magala, Mason Crane, Ottniel Baartman
