The big news or change from either side for the 3rd T20I is the return of Rohit Sharma. The regular India opener had been rested for the first two T20Is and he is slated to make a come back to the playing XI in the third T20I. Now the question is – who will he replace? Will in-form Ishan Kishan edge the more established KL Rahul? In all probability, Kishan – who is a left-hander would be backed over Rahul – after his breathtaking fifty in the second T20I.

That looks to be the only change that could be incorporated by Virat Kohli and Co. It looks highly unlikely that England would make any changes as they look to be a settled unit – yes, they had an off-day on Sunday.

With the series level at 1-1, both sides would look to get a lead in the ongoing five-match series. Going by the results, it seems like the toss is playing a major role in the outcome of the match. Following the emphatic win in the second T20I, India skipper Virat Kohli admitted that the pitch was good to bat on and did not have demons.

The hosts would look to continue the winning momentum in the five-match series as things look poised to go down to the wire. The T20s would be followed by three ODIs – which means there is a lot of international cricket still to be played.

India: KL Rahul/Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran