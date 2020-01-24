Pune 7 Aces got their campaign underway in the fifth season of the Premier Badminton League (PBL) on Friday against Mumbai Rockets at the Babu Banarasi Das U.P Badminton Academy in Lucknow.

Pune 7 Aces, led by Chris Adcock, consists of players like Indian men’s doubles star Chirag Shetty, known for his excellent pairing with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy for India. Currently ranked 10th in the world, Shetty won the Thailand Open (BWF World Tour- Super 500) and was the runner-up at the French Open (BWF World Tour – Super 750).

The men’s singles department for the team will be led by young sensation from Singapore, Loh Kean Yew. The 22-year-old who is currently ranked 36th in the world rose to fame when he won the Thailand Masters in 2019 defeating two-time Olympic Champion Lin Dan in the final. He will be accompanied by the 29-year-old Kazumasa Sakai of Japan in the same category who was a silver medallist with the Japan team at the 2018 Thomas and Uber Cup.

Keeping in line with the value of Pune 7 Aces, to give a chance to youngsters, the women’s singles category will feature two Indian budding shuttlers in Mugdha Agrey and Rituparna Das. It will be a chance for both not only to learn but also to show the world what they can do when given a chance.