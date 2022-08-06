New Delhi: Premier Badminton League (PBL) is set for a comeback with Season 6 scheduled to commence on December 17. The event organised by SportzLive under the aegis of the Badminton Association of India (BAI) will bring world-class badminton action after a gap of two years, owing to Covid-19.Also Read - CWG 2022: Sindhu, Srikanth Win Singles Openers; Hima in 200m Semis, Manju Bala Qualifies In Hammer Throw

"We are thrilled with the return of PBL. It's a crucial part of Indian badminton and has contributed to growth of the sport in the country. It has provided a much-needed platform for our young players to showcase their talent on such a huge global platform," said Himanta Biswa Sarma president, BAI.

The inaugural edition of the tournament took place in 2016.

The league has witnessed participation of world’s biggest names in the last five seasons, such as Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth as well as the Olympic champion Carolina Marin, Viktor Axelsen, Tai Tzu-Ying and Lee Chong Wei among others.

The Premier Badminton League playing field features the top Indian and international badminton talent in the world, including Olympic and World Championship medal winners.