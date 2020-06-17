English Premier League LIVE Streaming Details

Liverpool waiting to wrap up their first league title in 30 years, an interesting battle between Chelsea and Manchester United for the all-important fourth position with just 3 points separating the two giants and an intense fight at the bottom of the table to avoid relegation will be some of the highlights to look forward to when the Premier League makes its way back into the hearts of football fans on June 17th after nearly a three-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Numbers Don't Lie: Empty Stadiums Rob Teams of Home Advantage, Bundesliga is Living Proof

The English top-flight will see a bumper reopening with two games left over from March: Aston Villa vs Sheffield United and Manchester City vs Arsenal. However, all eyes will be on the latter big-ticket encounter as Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal visit the Etihad to face the current champions for their 29th league game of the season. While a bid for the crown is a lost story, Pep Guardiola’s men, at No. 2 in the table, will be looking to set the right rhythm with a win over the Gunners, who have struggled so far. Arsenal desperately need to start converting draws into wins to make a serious push for the European qualification process. Arteta’s troops are currently languishing down in an unfamiliar 9th place in the table with 40 points. Also Read - No Better Time to Catch Liverpool Cold: Tim Cahill

Live Football Streaming Details

What: English Premier League Also Read - Happy Birthday, Jurgen Klopp: Five Interesting Facts About The Liverpool Manager

When: From June 17 onwards

Where to Stream Online: Hotstar

TV: Star Sports Network

SCHEDULE (Time in IST)

17th June, Wednesday

10:30 PM: Aston Villa vs Sheffield United

18th June, Thursday

12:45 AM: Manchester City vs Arsenal

19th June, Friday

10:30 PM: Norwich City vs Southampton

20th June, Saturday

12:45 AM: Tottenham vs Manchester United

5:00 PM: Watford vs Leicester City

7:30 PM: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

10:00 PM: West Ham United vs Wolves

21st June, Sunday

12:45 AM: Bournemoth vs Crystal Palace

6:30 PM: Newcastle vs Sheffield United

8:45 PM: Aston Villa vs Chelsea

11:30 PM: Everton vs Liverpool

23rd June, Tuesday

12:30 AM: Manchester City vs Burnley