Egyptian superstar – Mohamed Salah’s double strike powered Liverpool to a thumping 3-1 win against Arsenal in another Reds masterpiece at Anfield on Saturday. Salah scored twice while the other goal came in as Joel Matip’s header. The stand-alone goal for the Arsenal was netted by Lucas Torreira. Courtesy this win, Liverpool maintained their 100 per cent winning record in Premier League.

Liverpool opened the scoring in 41st minute as Matip’s netted a ball through the header, giving his team a lead of 1-0 at the end of the first half. Arsenal were unable to cope with Liverpool after the restart, David Luiz pulling back Salah in the box with the forward hammering the resulting penalty into the top-left corner in the 49th minutes.



Liverpool doubled their lead and had the upper hand in the match. Salah’s left-footed strike in the 58th minute confirmed the victory for the club and made the lead to 3-0. Arsenal’s substitute Torreira beating an unsighted Adrian from inside the box for a late consolation in the 85th minute and the full-time scoreline read as 3-1.

Arsenal will play against Tottenham on September 1 while Liverpool will face Newcastle on September 14.

Later, Liverpool boss – Jurgen Klopp saluted Salah’s “amazing” solo strike as the Liverpool star killed off Arsenal. With Liverpool, two goals up after Joel Matip’s header and Salah’s penalty, Egypt forward took possession just inside the Arsenal half and weaved his magic.

Accelerating away from David Luiz and Nacho Monreal, Salah burst into the penalty area and fired home to ensure leaders Liverpool extended their 100 per cent start to the Premier League season.

“Mo’s third goal was absolutely amazing, but the pedigree of the boys is sensational. Our identity is intensity, and we showed that today,” Reds boss Klopp said. “We had enough bodies and legs to put them under pressure. We had the full-backs really high. The boys did what we wanted them to do and scored wonderful goals.