Premier League 2019-20: Not only did Liverpool reign supreme at Anfield, but also maintained their 100 per cent record this season in Premier League. Liverpool came back from behind to rout Newcastle 3-1. Liverpool is having a dream run and some of their players are playing soccer of a different league. Roberto Firmino’s assist for a Salah goal in the 71st-minute was a testament of that. The Brazilian showed why he is an asset for Liverpool when his assist to Salah became the talking point on social media. Firmino was calm and collected when he took his time, saw Salah and released the ball with a cool back flick for him to find the back of the net.

Here is the Roberto Firmino assist that has got fans drooling:

Firmino did not start as he was rested as he had returned from the United States of America after the international break. Once Divock Origi limped off injured, Firmino was brought in and he suddenly increased the pace of the game with his fresh pair of legs.

5️⃣/5️⃣ Full game, extended highlights and much, much more now available on @LFCTV GO ⤵️https://t.co/AtGVnRGalu — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 14, 2019

“It was my idea to start with Sadio in the centre and Div [Origi] on the left wing,” Klopp said. “That has already worked for us, but [Saturday] it didn’t work too well.

“We changed it in the game, but unfortunately Div twisted his ankle early in the game and then had to come off. We all hope it is not too serious,” Klopp concluded.

Meanwhile, Mane looked in top form as he scored a brace. Liverpool will now be off to Napoli on Tuesday for their Champions League game.