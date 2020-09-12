Premier League 2020-21 Live Streaming
Premier League is back and starts on September 12. Fulham will take on Arsenal in the first match of the first week. Defending champions Liverpool will also play their opener on Day 1 when they lock horns with Leeds United. Crystal Palace also plays on the opening day of EPL. They play their opener against Southampton. Also Read - FUL vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Football Tips Fulham vs Arsenal at 5:00 PM IST September 12
Eight matches will be played on matchweek 1 and it promises to be exciting. Also Read - LIV vs LU Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Football Tips Liverpool vs Leeds United at 10:00 PM IST September 12
Manchester City and Manchester United won’t feature in the opening matchweek due to their extended participation in the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League, respectively, last season. Also Read - ECS Romania T10 Live Streaming Details, Full Squad, Timings And Schedule: All You Need to Know
Matches will be played in front of empty stands due to the pandemic and to ensure the safety of the players. Most of the sporting events that are taking place across the globe is happening behind closed doors. Ligue 1 has also got underway.
Due to the pandemic, most of the sporting events like the Olympics and the T20 Cricket World Cup has been delayed.
EPL SCHEDULE (TIMINGS IN IST)
Saturday, September 12
Fulham vs Arsenal – 5:00 PM IST
Crystal Palace vs Southampton – 7:30 PM IST
Liverpool vs Leeds United – 10:00 PM IST
Sunday, September 13
West Ham United vs Newcastle – 12:30 AM IST
West Bromwich Albion vs Leicester City – 6:30 PM IST
Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton – 9:00 PM
Monday, September 14
Sheffield United vs Wolves – 10:30 PM IST
Tuesday, September 15
Brighton vs Chelsea – 12:45 AM IST
Where to watch Premier League live in India
Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar
TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network