Premier League 2020-21 Live Streaming

Premier League is back and starts on September 12. Fulham will take on Arsenal in the first match of the first week. Defending champions Liverpool will also play their opener on Day 1 when they lock horns with Leeds United. Crystal Palace also plays on the opening day of EPL. They play their opener against Southampton.

Eight matches will be played on matchweek 1 and it promises to be exciting.

Manchester City and Manchester United won't feature in the opening matchweek due to their extended participation in the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League, respectively, last season.

Matches will be played in front of empty stands due to the pandemic and to ensure the safety of the players. Most of the sporting events that are taking place across the globe is happening behind closed doors. Ligue 1 has also got underway.

Due to the pandemic, most of the sporting events like the Olympics and the T20 Cricket World Cup has been delayed.

EPL SCHEDULE (TIMINGS IN IST)

Saturday, September 12

Fulham vs Arsenal – 5:00 PM IST

Crystal Palace vs Southampton – 7:30 PM IST

Liverpool vs Leeds United – 10:00 PM IST

Sunday, September 13

West Ham United vs Newcastle – 12:30 AM IST

West Bromwich Albion vs Leicester City – 6:30 PM IST

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton – 9:00 PM

Monday, September 14

Sheffield United vs Wolves – 10:30 PM IST

Tuesday, September 15

Brighton vs Chelsea – 12:45 AM IST

Where to watch Premier League live in India

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network