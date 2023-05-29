Home

Sports

Premier League 2022-23 Awards: Manchester United Goalkeeper David de Gea Wins Golden Glove

Premier League 2022-23 Awards: Manchester United Goalkeeper David de Gea Wins Golden Glove

Manchester United Goalkeeper David de Gea was impressive throughout the season, keeping 17 clean sheets to his name in EPL 2022-23.

Manchester United's goalkeeper, David de Gea has won the Premier League Golden Glove award. (Pic: Twitter/ David de Gea)

New Delhi: Manchester United Goalkeeper David de Gea won the Golden Glove award in the English Premier League season for the second time after the 2017/18 season. The Spanish goalkeeper was impressive throughout the season, keeping 17 clean sheets to his name.

Liverpool’s goalkeeper Alisson Becker is the second-best goalkeeper in the tournament with 14 clean sheets while Newcastle United’s Nick Pope and Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale both had 13 clean sheets each. Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson also had 11 clean sheets for his side this season.

You may like to read

So far in the EPL 2022-23 season, De Gea had been impressive for his side, appearing in 415 matches and keeping 147 clean sheets for Manchester United.

Trending Now

Manchester United finished in third position in the EPL 2022–23 with 75 points in the table. The Red Devils played 38 matches, and won 23 games, lost six, and drew nine. On a better note, Manchester United have secured their place in the UEFA Champions League for next season.

After winning the golden glove award, the 32-year-old said ,”The golden glove is not just about me. We have been solid this season.” Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag also praised De Gea. “We defend with 11 that’s why we have so many clean sheets. Of course we have a top keeper who can save great opportunities from the opponent.”

Ahead of the ‘Manchester Derby’ in the FA Cup final, the Spanish goalkeeper said, “We know it’s a big final, a special game, and the whole year we’ve been fighting to be in the position to win titles and we will try absolutely everything to try to win.”

“Winning a cup, finishing third—it’s never easy to finish in Champions League places in England, and then we have another final, a big final—I think at the moment it is a great year,” De Gea added. “The manager wants us to be focused every game, to win every game.” Manchester United play Manchester City in the final of the FA Cup on June 3.

(Written By- Utkarsh Rathour)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES