Premier League: Aston Villa Shocks Manchester City; Man United, Liverpool Get Wins

A deflected strike from Leon Bailey helped Aston Villa secure a 1-0 win over treble winners Manchester City at Villa Park on Thursday.

Erling Haaland. (Pic: Twitter)

Birmingham: A deflected strike from Leon Bailey helped Aston Villa secure a 1-0 win over treble winners Manchester City at Villa Park on Thursday. The goal came in the 74th minute. It helped the club maintain its perfect home record and City looked unusually passive throughout the game. Manchester City have now gone four Premier League games without a win, including a loss.

Villa is above the defending champions at number three in the table, with 10 wins, two draws and three losses in 15 matches. They have a total of 32 points. City is in the fourth spot, with nine wins, three draws and three losses in 15 matches. They have a total of 30 points, six less than table leaders Arsenal.

In another match, a brace from Scott McTominay helped Manchester United secure a 2-1 win over Chelsea at home arena of Old Trafford.

Scott’s rebound from Harry Maguire’s effort in 19th minute put United at front. Bruno Fernandes had missed a penalty in eighth minute otherwise the lead would have been double.

United dominated the first half, but near the end of it, Cole Palmer fired a well-placed shot into the net, levelling the scores.

The home side was less effective in the second half but a header by Scott in 69th minute from close range, from a cross by Alejandro Garnacho restored United’s lead, which they held till the end.

United is at the sixth spot in the table, with nine wins and six losses, total of 27 points. Chelsea is at 10th spot, with five wins, four draws and six losses. They have a total of 19 points.

In another match at Bramall Lane, Liverpool won by 2-0 against Sheffield United. But the performance of Sheffield was such that The Reds had to face long gaps between their two goals.

A strike from Virgil van Dijk in the 37th minute opened the goal tally for Liverpool, but they had to wait till the Dominik Szoboszlai scored a goal in (90+4th minute) to secure all three points.

Liverpool is second-placed with 10 wins, four draws and a loss in 15 matches, with a total of 34 points, two behind toppers Arsenal. Sheffield is bottom-placed with just a win, two draws and 12 losses in 15 games, with five points.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.