Premier League clubs have unanimously agreed to return to training from Tuesday as the 'Project Restart' advances a step closer.

The clubs voted to allow players to start non-contact training in small groups of five which is a significant development in Premier League's target of restarting the season by mid-June.

The sessions should last at max 75 minutes for each player

“Strict medical protocols of the highest standard will ensure everyone returns to training in the safest environment possible,” Premier League said in a statement on Monday. “The health and well-being of all participants is the Premier League’s priority, and the safe return to training is a step-by-step process.”

“Full consultation will now continue with players, managers, clubs, the PFA [Professional Footballers’ Association] and LMA [League Managers’ Association] as protocols for full-contact training are developed,” it added.

While contact training is banned for the time being, corner flags, balls, goalposts, playing surfaces, cones and other equipment will be disinfected after each session.

In order to ensure that the clubs adhere to the strict guidelines, surprise inspections and GPS tracking are among the methods that could be implemented.

“Gradually, we aim to ramp that up so we can have an inspector at every training ground,” Richard Garlick, the league’s director of football, was quoted as saying by the BBC. “That will enable us to give confidence the protocols are being complied with.”

“We are looking at bringing in our own independent audit inspection team that we’ll scale up over the next few days which will give us the ability to have inspections at training grounds to start with on a no-notice basis,” he added.

Trophy presentation to the title winners has also been planned. We would try to do it unless it wasn’t possible because of safety concerns,” Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said.