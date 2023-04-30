Home

Premier League: Erling Haaland Scores 50th Goal To Take Manchester City On Top Of Table

Erling Haaland's goal saw him tie Alan Shearer and Andy Cole's joint record of 34 goals in a Premier League campaign

Erling Haaland celebrates his landmark goal in EPL. (Image: Twitter)

London: Erling Haaland scored his 50th goal of the season as Manchester City moved to the top of the English Premier League on Sunday. The prolific striker fired the defending champions ahead from the penalty spot after only three minutes at Fulham.

City went on to win 2-1 at Craven Cottage and moved one point ahead of long-time league leader Arsenal, with a game in hand. Haaland’s goal saw him tie Alan Shearer and Andy Cole’s joint record of 34 goals in a Premier League campaign.

Both of those players reached their totals in 42-game seasons, while Haaland’s haul has come in a still unfinished 38-game campaign. Haaland had already overtaken Mohamed Salah’s record of 32 goals in a 38-game season with his strike in the 4-1 win against Arsenal on Wednesday.

With City still having six more games to play in the league this season, the Norway international looks likely to set a new outright record.

Haaland fired past Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno from the spot after Julian Alvarez had been brought down by Tim Ream, who later injured his arm and was replaced by Issa Diop. Fulham evened the score after 15 minutes through Carlos Vinicius, but City was back in front in the 36th from Alvarez’s strike.

Bournemouth Thrash Leeds 4-1

Bournemouth moved further clear of the relegation zone to boost its Premier League survival bid with a one-sided 4-1 victory over Leeds United on Sunday. Jefferson Lerma scored twice in the opening 24 minutes before Patrick Bamford cut the deficit in the 32nd.

But the home side struck twice more in the second half — through Dominic Solanke and Antoine Semenyo — to put the game out of reach and give the Cherries a cushion of 10 points over Leicester in 18th having played a game more.

Leeds, meanwhile, remains perilously close to the drop — just a point ahead of the Foxes, who have a game in hand.

