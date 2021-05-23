Live Streaming Premier League in India on May 23

On the final day of the 2020-21 Premier League, major clubs will lock horns in the quest to achieve something. Chelsea will play against Aston Villa, Leicester City clash with Tottenham Hotspur, while Liverpool will lock horns with Crystal Palace to seal the remaining two spots in the Champions League. Chelsea are currently at the third spot with 67 points while Liverpool and Leicester are at fourth and fifth respectively with 66 points each. On the other hand, Tottenham have to beat Leicester to keep their Europa League qualification hopes alive. Manchester United will play a huge game on Sunday against Wolves who will bid farewell to their manager Nuno Espírito Santo.

While Arsenal will lock horns against Brighton. Champions Manchester City will also bid an emotional goodbye to club legend Sergio Aguero in their last match of the campaign against Everton. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Premier League matches on Sunday live EPL football match online and on TV. Also Read - LEI vs TOT Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Premier League: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur on May 23, Sunday

What are the timings of Premier League Matches on Sunday?

The Premier League Matches on Sunday will start at 8:30 PM IST. Also Read - Premier League: Manager Nuno Espirito Santo to Part Ways With Wolves After 4 Years

Which are the major Premier League Matches being played on Sunday?

The major Premier League Matches being played on Sunday: Aston Villa vs Chelsea, Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Manchester United vs Wolves, Arsenal vs Brighton and Manchester City vs Everton.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League Matches on Sunday?

The Premier League Matches on Sunday will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Premier League Matches on Sunday?

The Premier League Matches on Sunday will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV