Liverpool and Chelsea sealed their spot in the next season's Champions League on Sunday after finishing third and fourth respectively on the Premier League points table. Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 2-0 on the final day of the league to secure the spot in the UCL despite an inconsistent season. The Reds suffered several injury crises in the campaign as they failed to defend the EPL title.

Meanwhile, despite a 1-2 defeat to Aston Villa, Chelsea managed to secure the Champions League spot as Leicester City also lost their match. The Brendon Rodgers men choked in the final stage of the game to suffer a 4-2 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.



It was a crucial final day in the Premier League as Sadio Mane, who had a rough patch, came up big one occasion to score a brace for Liverpool and seal them a spot in Europe’s biggest club competition.

Chelsea, who started the game at the third spot on the points table, had a poor outing against Aston improved a lot this season. Bertand Traore netted a goal for Aston at final stages of the firt half – 43rd minute. After that Chelsea trailed in the entire game as Anwar El Ghazi scored the second goal for opposition in the 52nd minute from the penalty spot. Ben Chilwell scored the lone goal for the Blues in the 70th minute as later Cezar Azpillicueta received the Red Card.

Leicester, who were the other contender to seal the UCL spot, had a forgettable match as they lost it in the final minutes. Gareth Bale with a brace in the clutch moments 87th and the 90+6th minute powered Tottenham to a massive win.

Club legend Jamie Vardy opened the scoring for Leicester from the penalty spot at the 18th minute but Tottenham’s talisman Harry Kane levelled the scoreline in the 43rd minute. Later, Vardy scored another goal from the spot (52nd minute) but Leicester failed to take advantage of it after Kasper Schmeichel own goal in the 56th minute.