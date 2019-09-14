Premier League, Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United: Live Streaming, Preview, Teams, Time in IST And Where to Watch LIV vs NEW on TV:

Liverpool is the in-form team and they will look to carry on with the winning momentum when they host Newcastle at Anfield after the international break. The Jurgen Klopp’s side will be the overwhelming favourites in today’s game as they have a stupendous head to head record against their opposition. On the other hand, Liverpool cannot afford to be complacent as Newcastle have just beaten Tottenham 1-0.

Meanwhile, Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah on Saturday posted a hilarious video to brush off rumours related to a possible rift between him and teammate Sadio Mane.

Recently, a video involving two toddlers hugging it out went viral on social media and Salah posted the same video on Twitter with his and Mane’s heads superimposed on the children and the manager Jurgen Klopp was seen walking down the street having a smirk on his face.

All you need to know about the Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Premier League match:

Where and when is the Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Premier League match being played?

The Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Premier League match will be played on September 14, 2019, at the Anfield, Liverpool.

What time does the Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Premier League match begin?

The Liverpool vs Chelsea match will begin at 05:00 PM IST.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle live match in India (TV channels)?

The Liverpool vs Newcastle match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network (SPN) in India.

How and where to watch online Liverpool vs Chelsea live streaming?

The live streaming of the Liverpool vs Newcastle match will be available only on Hotstar.

Liverpool XI: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Origi, Mane

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Krafth, Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Willems; Almiron, Hayden, Longstaff, Atsu; Joelinton