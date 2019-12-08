Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to 11 points with a comprehensive 3-0 victory at Bournemouth.

Goals from returning trio Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah in a devastating 19-minute spell either side of half-time did the damage for the relentless Reds, who lengthened their club-record top-flight unbeaten streak to 33 matches.

Jürgen Klopp’s team have now amassed 46 points from a possible 48 in the division this season, with their cushion at the summit growing due to second-placed Leicester City not being in action until Sunday.

Chelsea vs Everton: 1-3

Chelsea returned to London with nothing to show from a game they mostly dominated, paying the price for goals conceded at the start of each half and a third gifted to Everton close to the end.

Mateo Kovacic with his second Chelsea goal pulled the team back into the contest not long after they had gone 2-0 down but an equaliser could not be found against an Everton side that had stepped up their game in the wake of the sacking of Marco Silva.

In the first half, Frank Lampard’s men had to recover from the shock of going behind as early as the fifth minute to a Richarlison header. A sloppy goal from a Chelsea point of view was scored by Dominic Calvert-Lewin shortly after half-time, followed three minutes later by the strike from outside the area by Kovacic, Chelsea’s outstanding performer, to make it 2-1.

With six minutes of the 90 left to play, Kepa misdirected a clearance to Alex Iwobi and when the ball came in our defence failed to deal with it despite some Everton poor control. Calvert-Lewin poked the ball towards goal and Kepa’s hand on it could not keep it out. 3-1 to Everton and there was no way back.

Heung-Min Son stars as Tottenham Thrash Burnley 5-0

Heung-Min Son lit up Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with a stunning solo goal as the home team cruised to a 5-0 victory over Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

The South Korean international produced a moment of genius just after the half-hour mark, travelling virtually the entire length of the field and leaving Burnley players trailing in his wake to add a third goal to the tally after Harry Kane and Lucas Moura had given a 2-0 lead inside nine minutes as Tottenham ran rampant early on.

There was no let-up after the break, Kane adding his second and fourth for the team early in the second half while Moussa Sissoko scored in successive home games to make it 5-0, having netted in last week’s win over Bournemouth.