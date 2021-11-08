London: Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool were handed their first loss of the Premier League season as the Reds lost to London side West Ham by 3-2 at the London Stadium on Sunday. West Ham United moved up to third in the Premier League, overtaking Liverpool after the thrilling victory.Also Read - Manchester United vs Manchester City Live Streaming Premier League Telecast in India: Where to Watch MAN UTD vs MAN CITY Live Football Match, Preview, Prediction, Squads, Kick-Off Time

West Ham's effectiveness from set-pieces was decisive as Liverpool keeper Alisson punched a fourth-minute corner into his own net when under pressure late on Sunday evening.

Another result for this Club ✊⚒ Highlights of our 3-2 win over Liverpool ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/78LpQ1KWbH — West Ham United (@WestHam) November 7, 2021



Pablo Fornals put West Ham 2-1 ahead from a set-piece after Trent Alexander Arnold had also equalised for Liverpool from a free-kick and Kurt Zouma header put David Moyes’s men 3-1 up from a corner with 15 minutes left to play.

Divock Origi set up a grandstand finish with his 83rd-minute goal for Liverpool and Sadio Mane missed a chance to make it 3-3 in injury time as West Ham held on for a deserved three points.

A big win for David Moyes ✅ The @WestHam manager earned his first win in 15 #PL meetings with Liverpool ⚒️#WHULIV pic.twitter.com/FTeAwauyj7 — Premier League (@premierleague) November 7, 2021

It was a big win for David Moyes and for West Ham as the Hammers picked up their first three points against the 19-time EPL champions in 15 league meetings.

This is how the table looks after Match day 11.

⚒ West Ham move up to third in the #PL to solidify their Champions League ambitions#WHULIV pic.twitter.com/yNNpMymlCv — Premier League (@premierleague) November 7, 2021

(With Inputs From IANS)