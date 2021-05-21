Wolverhampton Wanderers confirmed that manager Nuno Espirito Santo will part ways with the club after their season last Premier League game against Manchester United. Nuno is the pioneer behind Wolves emergence in the Premier League in the past couple of seasons. During his four-year stay at Wolves Nuno helped them win the EFL Championship as they entered the top-flight football in England. Also Read - BUR vs LIV Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Prediction Premier League 2021: Captain, Vice-captain - Burnley vs Liverpool, Today's Football Predicted XIs, Tema News From Turf Moor 12:45 AM IST May 20 Thursday

Wolves took to Twitter to share the news with the fans about Nuno's final game in charge of the club.

"After four seasons at the club, this Sunday will be Nuno Espirito Santo's final game in charge of Wolves. Thank you, Nuno," Wolves wrote.

In the last two seasons under Nuno, Wolves finished seventh on the points table in the Premier League while they also played their first-ever quarter-finals of European competition for nearly 50 years.

On his departure from the club, Nuno said that he joined the club to bring positive change and is proud of what he did during his tenure.

“Since the first day we arrived at Compton, our ambition was to make a positive change and push this football club forward, and I am proud to say that we did that every single day. We achieved our goals, we did it with passion and we did it together,” Nuno said as quoted by Wolves official website.

He also thanked the supporters of the clubs who stick with the team through thick and thin.

“Firstly, I want to thank the supporters, who have all played such an important part in helping us reach new heights for Wolves, and the people of the city, who embraced us and made us feel at home.”

Nuno also expressed his gratitude towards every player he coached at Wolves for their dedication and hard work that made this journey amazing for him.

“I, of course, want to thank all of the staff at Wolves, for their support and total commitment, every single day. Most importantly, I want to thank each-and-every player that we’ve worked with since the day we started, for their loyalty, their dedication, hard work and talent. They are the ones who have made this amazing journey possible for us,” he added.

The 47-year-old further said that he is happy that fans will be allowed during his final game as Wolves manager at Molineux.

“Sunday will be a very emotional day, but I am so happy that the fans will be back in Molineux and we can share one last special moment together, as one pack.”

Wolves are currently placed 12th on the points table and will play second-placed Manchester United in their final game of the season on Sunday.