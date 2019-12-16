Kevin De Bruyne produced a virtuoso performance to inspire Manchester City to a 3-0 win at Arsenal in Pep Guardiola‘s 200th game in charge of the Club.

The Belgian scored two goals of real quality and set up Raheem Sterling for another as Guardiola’s side put on a fine display in North London.

Manchester United were brought down to earth after the heady Etihad derby win in the Premier League last weekend, as Everton held the Reds to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

United substitute Mason Greenwood marked the 4,000th consecutive match the club have had a youth graduate in the senior matchday squad with the equaliser in the 77th minute. It cancelled out a shock Everton opener in the first half when Victor Lindelof inadvertently put the ball in his own net.

Jan Vertonghen headed home a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Tottenham toppled Wolves 2-1 at Molineux on Sunday afternoon.

In a real battle in the rain, Tottenham had taken an early lead through a thunderous near-post finish from Lucas Moura but came under pressure from a home side unbeaten in their previous 11 Premier League games. Eric Dier hit the post as Tottenham almost grabbed a second before half-time but when Adama Traore powered home from 18 yards, Wolves continued in search of a winner.

Vertonghen popped up at the other end in the 91st minute with his first league goal since the opening day of last season to snatch all three points.